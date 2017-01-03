Two Martin children perish in New Year’s fire

The burned-out frame of a Martin residence is all that remains following a New Year’s fire that claimed the lives of two young children.

Two young sisters died in Martin New Year’s night, after a kitchen fire spread to the rest of the home.

According to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, a fire call was received at approximately 9:30 p.m. for the residence of Austin and Angel Morris, located at 318 Main Street in Martin.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was provided by neighboring fire departments.

Weakley County EMS, Martin Police Department, and other emergency personnel also responded to the scene.

Mr. Morris told authorities he attempted to go upstairs to rescue his seven and nine-year-old step-daughters, Abreanna and Mailyah Yarbrough; but the stairway leading to the second-floor was engulfed in flames and had started to cave in, making it impossible for him to reach the children.

The family lost everything in the fire, including their van, which was parked near the home.

(See compete story in the Jan. 4th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)