Penny Crowell receives 2016 Chief Deputy Assessor of the Year Award

Penny Crowell, who serves as Weakley County Chief Deputy Assessor of Property, was recently presented with the 2016 Chief Deputy Assessor of the Year Award, during the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers’ annual meeting in Nashville. Those present for the presentation are (l to r): Will Denami, Penny Crowell and Josh Pulse.

Weakley County Chief Deputy Assessor of Property, Penny Crowell, was awarded the 2016 Chief Deputy Assessor of the Year Award before the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO), at the Annual Winter Meeting on December 2, 2016. The award was presented by the organization’s president, Josh Pulse, on behalf of the TNAAO.

