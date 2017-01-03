Lions Club crowns to stay at Westview

The 52nd Annual Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament championship trophies are staying put.

Both Westview squads earned crowns on Thursday after victories in the title games at the long-running holiday hoops event.

The Lady Chargers turned away the challenge of Cooper (Ky.) – claiming a 52-43 triumph to earn the program’s 13th Lions Club Christmas Tournament title of the past 17 years and the fourth in the last five campaigns.

In the boys’ title game, Westview capped its 2016 portion of the schedule with a 69-65 edging of Trenton.

