Greenfield woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with baseball bat

A Greenfield man alleges that a domestic dispute led to his girlfriend beating him with a baseball bat.

Karen Jackson, 42, of 309 Broad Street, Greenfield, faces a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

According to a court affidavit, on Wednesday, December 28, Lt. Danny Smith of Greenfield Police Department responded to 309 Broad Street, after receiving a call from the resident, Greg Skinner, who reported he had been beaten with a baseball bat.

