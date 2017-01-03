Dyersburg man injured in single-vehicle accident

A Dyer County man was transported, following a single-vehicle accident on New Year’s Day.

Officers discovered a pickup that had left the roadway, while traveling west on Mt. Pelia Road, and overturned underneath the bridge located near Crawford Drive.

The driver, Cameron S. Collins, 20, of Dyersburg, was found lying in the ditch with apparent injuries.

It was determined that he had been at the location for several hours.

Collins was transported from the scene by ambulance to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

(See compete story in the Jan. 4th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)