Dresden presence high on state’s elite grid list

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

With Dresden’s 62-27 triumph in the Class A BlueCross Bowl State Championship game, the Lions cemented their spot as the top team in the state of Tennessee.

On Thursday, five of Dresden’s players claimed their individual positions among the upper echelon of performers in the “Volunteer State.”

Lion seniors Dalton Meadows, Jordan Mitchell, Austin Thomas, Dresser Winn and Dylan Yates were all named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State team for Class A.