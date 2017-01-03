Court date set in vehicular homicide case

A court date has been set for a local man charged in connection with the death of a juvenile who died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

Charles William Yaney, 34, of 703 North Cedar Street in Gleason, faces charges of: vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, driving while license canceled (2nd offense), driving under the influence (1st offense), financial responsibility (no insurance), failure of driver to exercise due care, and two counts of seat belt violation.

Yaney is ordered to appear in the Weakley County General Sessions Courtroom on April 19.

