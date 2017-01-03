Couple arrested on assorted drug charges

A Weakley County couple has been arrested by Dresden Police on multiple drug related charges.

Christopher Wayne Leyhue, 34, of 412 Rock McClain Road and his passenger, Brandy Faye McClure, 36, of 11829 Hwy 190, Palmersville are charged with: possession of schedule II with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver, possess; possession of schedule II controlled substance; possession of schedule III; possession of schedule IV; simple possession of schedule VI marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth).

