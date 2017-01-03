Obituaries

Gary Long

Gary M. Long, 63 of Dresden, died December 27. Funeral services were December 20 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and Billy Hollingsworth officiated. Burial followed in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Mr. Long was born June 26, 1953 to James Long and Irene Coday, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Long. Survivors include one son, David Long of Dresden; one daughter, Melissa Long of Dresden; two sisters, Patti McDaniel and Glenda Gross; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Mary Adams

Mary Hazel Summers Adams, 91, of the Public Wells Community, died December 28 at Weakley County Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services were December 31 at Murphy Funeral Home, and Bro. Kerry Shopher officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Mrs. Adams was born December 11, 1925 to John Ed and Opal Wash Summers, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Thomas Adams; a son, John William Adams; and a brother, Bill Summers.

Survivors include one daughter, Nancy J. Adams of Union City; a daughter-in-law, Claudine Adams Patterson of Martin; a brother, Thomas Summers of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Grace Boone

Grace Linell Boone, 87, of Dresden, died December 29 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were January 3 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Ms. Boone was born July 2, 1929 to Earl and Lorene Smith Boone, both deceased.

Survivors include her four brothers; Hershel Boone of Gleason, Aaron T. Boone of Dresden, Billy (Judy) Boone of Florence, SC., and Jerry (Lyndia) Boone of Greenfield; and two sisters; Margie Cunningham of Dresden and Martha (Harry) Sublett of Martin.

Elaine McDonald

Elaine McDonald, 63 of Sharon, died December 29 at her home. Funeral services were January 2 at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Martin.

Mrs. McDonald was born December 31, 1952 to the late James Allen and Lucille McHaney in Joliet, IL. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, James McDonald. She was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son; Damon McDonald of Sharon, and one grandchild.

Alvin Powers

Alvin Ray Powers, 81 of Dresden, died December 27 at Hillview Nursing Home. Funeral services were December 30 at Bowlin Funeral Home.

Mr. Powers was born August 16, 1935 to Alvie and Flossie Powers. He graduated from East Prairie High School, attended University of Tennessee, U.S. Army, National Guard, and Officer Training School. He was a member of Dresden First Baptist Church for 50 years, manager of Martin Pepsi, and owner of Dresden Appliance and T. V.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Lou Ann (Anderson) Powers; two sons, Terry Allen (Rubberta) Powers of Martin and Patrick Ray Powers (Jacklyn) of Dresden; two sisters, Margie Bauerle of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Frances (Jack) Britt of Sikeston, Missouri.

Marie Blackburn

Marie L. Blackburn, 86 of Martin, died January 1 at Martin Healthcare Facility. Funeral services for Mrs. Blackburn will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 inside Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM with Elder David Scarbrough officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 12:00 noon until service time at 1:00 PM inside Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel.

Ms. Blackburn was born September 10, 1930 to the late John Lindsey and Mary Sue Cooper in Paris. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Shelton E. Blackburn. Survivors include her two daughters; Elaine Mullins of Martin, and Deborah Lankford of Camden; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.