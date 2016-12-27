Obituaries

Betty Grant

Betty Grant, age 81 of Dresden, died December 19 at Tennova Volunteer Hospital. Gravesides services and burial were December 23 at Eastside Cemetery in Martin and Judge Tommy Moore officiated.

Mrs. Grant was born November 10, 1935, in Dyersburg, to the late William B. and Mildred Christian Mancell. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Earl Grant; and two sons, Gerald Kenneth and Terry Lee Grant.

She is survived by a daughter Judy McDaniel; daughter in law Linda Grant; brothers Jimmy, Wayne, and David Mancell, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Michael Coble

Michael Shawn Coble, age 52 of Gleason, died December 23 at his residence. Funeral services were held December 26 at First Baptist Church. Burial followed in Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield, and Keith Sumner officiated.

Mr. Coble was born November 1, 1964 to Jimmerson “Bud” Coble and Bonnie Lou Sadler, both deceased.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Brawner; one son, Terry (Debbie) Parham of Newbern; three daughters, Tina (Tommy) Hodges of Gleason; Tonya (Chris) Lutz of Huntingdon, and Tosha (Chris) Gurley of Clarksburg; one brother, Brad Coble of Martin; five sisters, Diane Sharp of Martin, Kim Casner of Sharon, Susie Vick of Martin, Tammy Hayes of Sharon, and Jackie Cruise of Sidonia; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Charles Belew

Charles Roach Belew, age 69 of Gleason, died December 24 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were December 27 at Gleason First United Methodist Church and Chris Thompson officiated. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mr. Belew was born September 9, 1947 to Ralph Belew and Annie Belew, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by three sisters, Carol Robinson, Betty Seagraves, and Myra Dean Belew; and three brothers, Clyde Belew, David Belew and Jerry Belew. Survivors include a son, Bart (Amy) Belew of Martin; a daughter, Vanessa (Chad) Patrick of Medina; one brother, Jimmy Belew of Gleason; and two sisters, Mary Alice (Bob) James of Gleason and Donnie Hood of Milan.