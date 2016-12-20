Weakley County Commission approves $5 million budget transfer

The top item for discussion at the reconvened meeting of the Weakley County Commission Tuesday night was a $5 million School Department budget transfer for building upgrades.

Commissioners approved a General Purpose School Fund resolution moving $5,083,242 out of undesignated fund balance into the expenditure line for building improvements.

The money will be used to purchase HVAC units and other major components of energy efficient systems at area schools.

However, it is important to note that the work will be paid for out of the School Department’s fund balance, without the necessity of taking out a loan.

