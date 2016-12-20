Lions notch 11 All-Region 7A honorees with a pair of MVPs

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Individual accolades have started to pour in for the Class A state champion Dresden High School football team.

A total of 11 Lion football players were announced as members of the All-Region 7A team on Tuesday morning.

Three Greenfield football players also earned league honors as did one Gleason gridder.

Of the 11 Lions picked for Region 7A honors, two (Dylan Yates and Dresser Winn) earned individual awards.

Yates was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after rushing for 2,012 yards on 166 carries with 33 touchdown totes. Yates also shined on defense, making 48 solo tackles with a dozen assists. The senior two-way star made 15 tackles for a loss with one sack, five fumble recoveries and one interception. Yates returned three turnovers for touchdowns.

In addition, Lion quarterback Dresser Winn was adorned with 7A’s Best Offensive Player award. Winn – nominated as a semifinalist for the Class A Mr. Football Back of the Year award this season after winning the honor in 2015 – completed 145-of-196 passes for 2,928 yards with 38 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Winn also rushed 90 times for 893 yards with 13 TD carries.

Dresden head coach Derek Rang also received an individual league award with the third-year Lion skipper named the 7A Coach of the Year after leading his charges to a 15-0 campaign, the 7A title and the single-A state championship.

Also, Dresden’s Austin Thomas, Quincey McDonald, Brice Williams, Dalton Meadows, Jordan Mitchell, Blase Cashion, Hudson Nanney, Ricco Taylor and Braden Cooper were all named to the All-Region 7A squad.

Thomas caught a team-high 59 passes for 1,130 yards with 15 touchdowns, while McDonald caught 49 throws for 911 yards with 14 touchdowns. McDonald also pinch-hit for Winn at quarterback for one game, completing 13-of-15 passes for 259 yards with four touchdown throws. On defense, McDonald led the Lions in interceptions with four.

Cooper and Meadows helped to anchor an offensive line that blocked for 44 passing touchdowns and 53 rushing touchdowns. Meadows also lined up on the defensive line.

Williams totaled 354 receiving yards during his senior season with three touchdowns among his 13 catches. Defensively, Williams made 45 solo tackles with 16 assists.

Mitchell topped the Lion tackle chart with 76 stops and 18 assists. Mitchell wreaked havoc on opposing offenses with 21 tackles for a loss, three fumbles forced and one recovered. In all, Mitchell returned two turnovers for touchdowns.

Cashion – the BlueCross Bowl state championship Defensive Most Valuable Player – finished his senior campaign with 59 tackles and 11 assists. Cashion notched 17 tackles for a loss with one interception.

Nanney made 20 tackles for a loss among his 53 tackles. The junior led Dresden with 20 tackles for a loss and a team-high six sacks while also recovering two fumbles and returning one for a score.

Taylor rushed for 332 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns and made 30 tackles (two for a loss) with an interception.

Greenfield’s three players on the All-Region 7A team were Will Northcutt, Brantley Baxter and Nicholas Mitchell.

Northcutt served as the Yellowjacket quarterback, Baxter battled week-in and week-out as the team’s primary ball carrier and Mitchell did much of his work up front.

Gleason had Michael Hicks as its lone All-Region 7A team representative.

Hicks led the Bulldog defense with 55 tackles (10 for a loss) and a pair of sacks.

In Region 7AA, Westview had a trio of players on its league’s All-Star team.

On offense, Charger senior wide receiver Heath Hester received the nod.

Sophomore linebacker Cole Hazlewood and junior multi-purpose defender Reid Chandler were named to the All-Region 7AA squad on the defensive side of the pigskin.