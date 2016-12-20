Firefighters save rural home from flames

Gleason and Como firefighters extinguished a fire underneath a rural residence in northeast Weakley County Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, two area fire departments responded to a structure fire underneath a log home in rural Weakley County.

Como and Gleason fire departments were dispatched to a blaze at the home of Cory Radford, located at 189 Steele Levee Road in northeast Weakley County.

The flames were extinguished and the home was saved.

(See compete story in the Dec. 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)