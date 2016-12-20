Obituaries

Charles Stribling

Reverend Charles Edward Stribling, age 77 of Sharon and formerly of Obion County, died December 16 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

Funeral services were December 20 in the chapel of Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home. Brother Terry Bailey, Brother Tommy Hall, Brother Glenn Burkes, Brother Gary Crawford, and Sierra Holloway officaited. Burial followed in Sanders Chapel Cemetery near Union City.

Mr. Stribling was born September 13, 1939, in Dyer County, son of the late Charlie Andrew and Olive Louise (Moody) Stribling. He married Bonnie Lucille (Forbus) Stribling January 16, 1959. She died August 18, 2012. He then married Mary Cathy (Miles) Stribling April 11, 2015. She survives. He was the pastor of Sidonia Assembly of God.

He is also survived by five sons and daughters-in law, Bo and Sissy Stribling of Slidell, Louisiana, Alfred and Sherry Stribling of Union City, Alan and Amy Stribling of Trevose, Pennsylvania, Christopher Falkner of Texas and Jimmy Falkner of Alaska; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Dollie Mai Brewer

Dollie Mai Smith Brewer, age 84 of Martin, TN, died December 17 at Van Ayer Healthcare and Rehab.

Graveside services were December 19 at Gardner Cemetery, near Martin. Mrs. Brewer was a member of Liberty Church of Christ; she was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Atlas Brewer; two sons, Steve and Donnie Brewer; a sister, Mildred Barber; three brothers, Thomas, Melvin, and Paul Smith; and her parents, Herman and Mami Lovelace Smith.

Mrs. Brewer is survived by her son, Mark (Tammy) Brewer, of Martin; eight grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, Joe (Faye) Smith; and a daughter-in-law, LaRee Brewer, Martin, TN.

Billy E. Ford

Billy E. Ford, age 85, died on December 14 at Tennova Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

Funeral Service were December 17 at First Baptist Church in Martin with Dr. Mike Sams and Rev. David Brown officiating. Burial followed in Gardner Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Ford, Mike Ford, Maury Ford, Rick Wilson, Jr., Paul Ryne Wilson, Matthew Ford, Andy Ford, Richard Boyte, Marcus Ford, Sammy Beverly, Michael Ford, Mike Davis, Tyler Davis, Lee Wilson and Luke Wilson.

Mr. Ford was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Phillips Ford; his parents, Carlos Ford and Ruby Harris Ford, his sister, Helen Dean Waggener; one infant grandson, Billy Edward Ford.

Mr. Ford retired from the U.S. Army as Command Sgt. Major after serving his country for 28 years. He served in Korea and in Vietnam. Billy and Alma together worked as residence managers at the Governor’s Executive Residence under Governor Ned Ray McWherter’s administration and remained in that position for Governor Don Sundquist’s administration. Billy was a member of First Baptist Church in Martin.

He is survived by his sons, Mark (Marcia) Ford of Paris, TN, Mike (Anne) Ford of Martin and Maury (Julie) Ford of Knoxville; his daughters, Donna Wilson and Kay Wright both of Martin; twelve grandchildren, Rick (Brandi) Wilson, Paul Ryne Wilson, Jennifer (Mike) Davis, Marcus Ford, Andy Ford, Madison, Reilley and James Michael Ford, II, Matthew, Anna, Elizabeth and Kate Ford; six great-grandchildren; his niece and great-nephew, Paula and Sammy (Meleana) Beverly of Martin.

Memorials to First Baptist Church Building Fund or Martha Ministries at First Baptist Church.

Carolyn Dunn

Carolyn J. Dunn, age 78 of Gleason, died December 15 at Huntingdon Health and Rehab Center. Funeral services were held December 18 at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason. Burial followed in Memorial Cemetery in Paris, and Keith Sumner officiated.

Ms. Dunn was born October 2, 1938 to J.D. Lampkins and Myrtle Elizabeth Lampkins, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Lampkins and a sister, Joie Windsor.

Survivors include a son, Jerry “Bubba” Dunn, Jr. of Gleason; a daughter, Kelly (Randy) Moore of McKenzie; a brother, Don Lampkins of Gleason; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.