Five-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle accident

A local man faces vehicular homicide and other charges, following a single-vehicle accident in Dresden that resulted in his young niece’s death and his small nephew being seriously injured.

Charles William Yaney, 34, of 703 North Cedar Street in Gleason,, is charged with: vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, driving while license canceled (2nd offense), driving under the influence (1st offense), financial responsibility (no insurance), failure of driver to exercise due care, and two counts of seat belt violation.

According to a Dresden Police report, at approximately 3:57 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, Yaney was traveling west on Old State Route 22 from Gleason toward Dresden, in his 1997 Geo Prizm, when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete bridge abutment. The vehicle then spun around and came to rest sideways on the bridge.

When Dresden Police officers Terry W. Weathers and Capt. Danny Taylor, Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy James Sanders, Dresden Fire Department personnel, and Weakley County first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered there were two small children involved in the accident with life-threatening injuries.

Doctors expressed concern that McKayla might not survive, due to injuries to her brain and spine. Their worst fears were realized when the child died on Friday.

