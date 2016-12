KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Westview and UT Martin alumnus John Fairless has provided a bit of “Streak” speak this holiday season.

Fairless recently released 42-0: The Story Of Four Extraordinary Seasons – a book chronicling the then-state record four-season win streak of Martin High School and Westview High School from 1967-1970.

For the full story, see the December 14 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.