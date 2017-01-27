Trio of Lions give verbal commitments to colleges

Kentucky man arrested after firing weapon inside Martin nightspot

Poker Run benefits Morris family

Local woman arrested on DUI charge following weekend accident

Multiple chases result in damage to police vehicles, two arrested

Gravel truck engine malfunctions leaving oil trail on Hwy 22

Area 5 Tournament: Time now for MMS title sweep

Fresh GF girls lead way; DHS boys survive scare

Dresden presence high on state’s elite grid list

Dresden Lions Advance To State Championship Game Friday

Latest E-Edition

Area News

news
First Community Bank announces plans for new Dresden banking center
Gun (3)
Dresden Board of Zoning Appeals approves variance for home-based firearms business
header_full
Dresden Industrial Board approves property transfer to local tobacco company

Area Sports

5983120f-21b5-4458-8db2-dbd3ea5caa4d
Trio of Lions give verbal commitments to colleges
MMS Boys
Area 5 Tournament: Time now for MMS title sweep
All locals still ranked as deck shuffles

Take Our Poll

What do you think of our new Web site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week

Video of the Week

National Headlines

Ole! Jon Rahm Breaks Through With Thrilling Back 9 at Torrey

Jeff Gordon Joins Exclusive Club With Rolex 24 Victory

Irving, LeBron Pace Cavs to 107-91 Win Over Thunder

Trump Defends Travel Ban: ‘This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe’

Religious Groups Join Outpouring Against Trump Refugee Order

Stephen Curry out for Warriors vs. Blazers with stomach flu

Uber CEO Challenged for Trump Connection After Immigrant Ban

Brittany Lincicome Wins LPGA Tour Opener in Playoff

Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump’s Immigration Order

Justin Bieber, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr among highlights of All-Star weekend