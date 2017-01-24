Kentucky man arrested after firing weapon inside Martin nightspot

Poker Run benefits Morris family

Local woman arrested on DUI charge following weekend accident

Multiple chases result in damage to police vehicles, two arrested

Gravel truck engine malfunctions leaving oil trail on Hwy 22

Area 5 Tournament: Time now for MMS title sweep

Fresh GF girls lead way; DHS boys survive scare

Dresden presence high on state’s elite grid list

Dresden Lions Advance To State Championship Game Friday

Big quarters pay triumphant dividends for Lions, Greenfield girls

First Community Bank announces plans for new Dresden banking center
Dresden Board of Zoning Appeals approves variance for home-based firearms business
Dresden Industrial Board approves property transfer to local tobacco company

All locals still ranked as deck shuffles
