Past, present Lady Dawgs celebrate win vs. G’field

Graves tape time pays for WV

USDA Rural Development Director Bobby Goode retires

Weakley County couple wins national honors at Tennessee Young Farmers Convention

School Board considers land donation; revises policies

Domestic shooting death ruled self-defense

Dresden presence high on state’s elite grid list

Dresden Lions Advance To State Championship Game Friday

Big quarters pay triumphant dividends for Lions, Greenfield girls

Latest E-Edition

Area News

stolen-meat
Trio arrested on shoplifting charges
Martin Board seeks $500,000 CDBG grant for Public Works project
Dresden Board approves ordinances; discusses water and sewer needs

Area Sports

Gleason GF Basketball Girls
Past, present Lady Dawgs celebrate win vs. G’field
Gleason championship squads reunite
WV Dresden Girls 1
Graves tape time pays for WV

Take Our Poll

What do you think of our new Web site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week

Video of the Week

National Headlines

Biden: Trump Should Retain Sanctions on Russia

King’s Legacy Celebrated as Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers

Explosion Targeting Policemen Reported in Turkey’s Southeast

Peta Murgatroyd Talks ‘Real Life’ Post-Baby Body

WATCH: Giant Alligator Caught on Video at Nature Reserve

Hot or Not: J.T. Miller, Matthew Tkachuk riding high atop the latest under-24 rankings

Military Going Ahead With Plan for Low-Level Fighter Jets

Years After Slayings, Some Seek Relief in Killer’s Execution

IMF Raises China Growth Forecast but Warns on Debt

Villanova back at No. 1 after Baylor falls