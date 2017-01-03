Dyersburg man injured in single-vehicle accident

Couple arrested on assorted drug charges

Two Martin children perish in New Year’s fire

Dresden presence high on state’s elite grid list

Lions Club crowns to stay at Westview

Dresden Lions Advance To State Championship Game Friday

Big quarters pay triumphant dividends for Lions, Greenfield girls

Penny Crowell receives 2016 Chief Deputy Assessor of the Year Award
Court date set in vehicular homicide case
Greenfield woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with baseball bat

Lady Lions best Westview; Charger boys down Dresden

