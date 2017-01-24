Kentucky man arrested after firing weapon inside Martin nightspot January 24, 2017 Poker Run benefits Morris family January 24, 2017 Local woman arrested on DUI charge following weekend accident January 24, 2017 Multiple chases result in damage to police vehicles, two arrested January 24, 2017 Gravel truck engine malfunctions leaving oil trail on Hwy 22 January 24, 2017 Area 5 Tournament: Time now for MMS title sweep January 24, 2017 Fresh GF girls lead way; DHS boys survive scare January 24, 2017 Dresden presence high on state’s elite grid list January 3, 2017 Dresden Lions Advance To State Championship Game Friday November 26, 2016 Big quarters pay triumphant dividends for Lions, Greenfield girls November 22, 2016 Latest E-Edition Area News First Community Bank announces plans for new Dresden banking center January 24, 2017 Dresden Board of Zoning Appeals approves variance for home-based firearms business January 24, 2017 Dresden Industrial Board approves property transfer to local tobacco company January 24, 2017 Area Sports Area 5 Tournament: Time now for MMS title sweep January 24, 2017 All locals still ranked as deck shuffles January 24, 2017 Fresh GF girls lead way; DHS boys survive scare January 24, 2017 Take Our Poll What do you think of our new Web site? I like it I don't like it I have no preference between the old and new Web sites View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week National Headlines Thai Police Seek S. African, Briton in Death of British Man January 26, 2017 EU Urged to Share Migrant Load as Refugee Plan Languishes January 26, 2017 J&J to Buy Swiss Biopharma Firm Actelion for $30 Billion January 26, 2017 Left-Leaning Winner of Austrian Presidential Vote Sworn In January 26, 2017 Suicide Bomber Wounds 4 in Afghanistan January 26, 2017 ‘Doomsday Clock’ to Reveal When to Expect Apocalypse January 26, 2017 Police in Bangladesh Clash With Protesters Over Power Plant January 26, 2017 Britain’s Economy Grew at Robust Pace at End of 2016 January 26, 2017 India Marks Anniversary of Post-Independence Constitution January 26, 2017 2 Injured as Crews Battle Fire at Apartments in Seattle Area January 26, 2017