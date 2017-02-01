Winn to sign with UTM February 1, 2017 Fatal Car Accident Claims Life of Dresden Man January 31, 2017 Morris family receives donations from recent fundraiser January 31, 2017 WWII WAAC talks about experiences in U.S. Army Air Corps January 31, 2017 Pair Road home destroyed in early morning blaze January 31, 2017 Gleason Board appoints alderman to fill vacant seat January 31, 2017 Yates commits to UTM; Thomas and Rooks headed to Murray State; McDonald Bethel-bound January 27, 2017 Area 5 Tournament: Time now for MMS title sweep January 24, 2017 Fresh GF girls lead way; DHS boys survive scare January 24, 2017 Dresden presence high on state’s elite grid list January 3, 2017 Latest E-Edition Area News Unemployment increases at local, state and national levels January 31, 2017 Dresden Planning Commission Approves Property Maintenance Code January 31, 2017 Kentucky man arrested after firing weapon inside Martin nightspot January 24, 2017 Area Sports Winn to sign with UTM February 1, 2017 Yates commits to UTM; Thomas and Rooks headed to Murray State; McDonald Bethel-bound January 27, 2017 Area 5 Tournament: Time now for MMS title sweep January 24, 2017 Take Our Poll What do you think of our new Web site? I like it I don't like it I have no preference between the old and new Web sites View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week National Headlines Cameroon Fights Back to Beat Egypt 2-1 in African Cup Final February 5, 2017 O No, Canada: Singer Flubs Anthem at Raptors Game in NYC February 5, 2017 The Latest: Man Arrested in Jogger Death Faces Murder Charge February 5, 2017 Trump Ban Blocked, Spokesman Says Iranian Woman Back in US February 5, 2017 Idaho Judge Orders No Sex for Man Convicted of Rape February 5, 2017 Lowry’s Triple-Double Leads Raptors Past Nets, 103-95 February 5, 2017 Girl, 5, Killed in Accidental Shooting by Brother, 8 February 5, 2017 No. 12 UNC Beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 in Relocated Game February 5, 2017 Fans Start Entering NRG Stadium February 5, 2017 Grubauer Shuts out Kings, Capitals Chase Budaj in 5-0 Win February 5, 2017